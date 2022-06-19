Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

