Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 660 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

