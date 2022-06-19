Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE HASI opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 569,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,996,000 after buying an additional 45,012 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 103.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,027.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

