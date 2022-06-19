HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PXMVF opened at 1.15 on Wednesday. Pixium Vision has a one year low of 0.91 and a one year high of 1.49.
About Pixium Vision (Get Rating)
