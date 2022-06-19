HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PXMVF opened at 1.15 on Wednesday. Pixium Vision has a one year low of 0.91 and a one year high of 1.49.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision SA, a bioelectronics and brain machine interface technology company, specialized in neuromodulation application. It develops PRIMA System, a bionic vision system for patients with severe vision loss due to retinal degeneration caused by the dry atrophic form of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD); and to treat bilndness, which replace the normal physiological function of the eye's photoreceptor cells by electrically stimulating the nerve cells of the inner retina, which then transmit the visual information to the brain via the optic nerve.

