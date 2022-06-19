HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.77.

Shares of HCA opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.89. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $169.13 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

