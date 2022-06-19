Head to Head Comparison: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dada Nexus and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -32.74% -40.74% -31.89% Viant Technology -3.46% -14.04% -10.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and Viant Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 1.87 -$387.77 million ($1.54) -4.97 Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.58 -$7.74 million ($0.64) -9.09

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dada Nexus and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 6 0 3.00 Viant Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus target price of $24.05, indicating a potential upside of 213.97%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 163.46%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Viant Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

