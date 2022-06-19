Head to Head Contrast: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) vs. Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -551.72% -414.75% Matterport -233.50% -53.37% -22.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Matterport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A -$2.36 million ($0.21) -0.84 Matterport $111.17 million 10.45 -$338.06 million ($1.91) -2.16

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matterport. Matterport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RocketFuel Blockchain and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Matterport 0 2 5 0 2.71

Matterport has a consensus target price of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 201.66%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Summary

Matterport beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. focuses on developing payment and check-out systems for purchases on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the company's solution through a single integration enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments with no processing fees. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.