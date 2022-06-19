Head-To-Head Review: EQT (NYSE:EQT) versus Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. EQT pays out -6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

EQT has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 4.33 -$1.16 billion ($8.26) -4.35 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT N/A 6.34% 2.59% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.90% 82.38% 82.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EQT and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 0 11 0 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $51.91, suggesting a potential upside of 44.43%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EQT beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

