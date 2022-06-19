Hefren Tillotson Inc. Purchases 9,731 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

BATS:ESML opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89.

