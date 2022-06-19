HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €49.76 ($51.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($48.97) and a 12 month high of €76.98 ($80.19).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.