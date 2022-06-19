Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £110.15 million and a P/E ratio of -232.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Helios Underwriting has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.61.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.88), for a total value of £20,150 ($24,456.85). Also, insider Tom Libassi bought 5,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,200 ($9,952.66).

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.