HelloGold Market Cap Reaches $233,532.39 (HGT)

HelloGold (HGT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. HelloGold has a market cap of $233,532.39 and $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HelloGold has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,530.05 or 1.00141161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00121555 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

