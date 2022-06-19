Holland Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,578 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.