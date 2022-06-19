Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $179.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.