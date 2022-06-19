Hord Price Reaches $0.0161 on Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $75,540.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

