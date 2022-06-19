Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of HEX opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.06. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$7.74.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF ( TSE:HEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$52.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.34 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.