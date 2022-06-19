HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.80) to GBX 735 ($8.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 550 ($6.68) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.70) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 590 ($7.16) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.25) to GBX 525 ($6.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $591.67.

HSBC opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HSBC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

