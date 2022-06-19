Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Hush has a market capitalization of $521,153.09 and approximately $140.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00318962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004486 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 132.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

