Hyve (HYVE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.02 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $206,286.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.02292071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.