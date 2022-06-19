ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00120377 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00978136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00094789 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013908 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.