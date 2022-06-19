ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $3.70 on Top Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. ICHI has a total market cap of $17.57 million and $167,932.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 61.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00019029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.02043363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00114200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00094727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013544 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,636 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

