IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Spence Asset Management’s 6th Largest Position

Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 6.1% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $328.05 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.