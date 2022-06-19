Idle Price Tops $0.23 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Idle has a market cap of $1.21 million and $5,498.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.65 or 0.01802052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00093448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013253 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,183,296 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

