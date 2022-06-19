IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $884,996.91

IG Gold (IGG) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $884,996.91 and approximately $2,260.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.01134332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00090382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.56 or 0.99808949 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

