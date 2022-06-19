Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 2.51% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 320,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJUL opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

