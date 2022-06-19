Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stock Position Raised by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,161.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PJAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

