Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 134.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 57,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

