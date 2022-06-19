InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 48.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 118,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 242.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 789,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

