Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 3.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,231. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

