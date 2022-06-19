Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Position Boosted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,466,000. Prudent Investors Network boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 1,350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 431,952 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $16.95 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

