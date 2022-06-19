Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERTH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. 27,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,911. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

