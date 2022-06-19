Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned about 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $70.13 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

