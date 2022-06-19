Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 1,077,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

