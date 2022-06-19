Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Capitalization Achieves $11.10 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded up 41.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $115.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

