iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.