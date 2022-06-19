iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,154,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,265,000 after buying an additional 121,136 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

