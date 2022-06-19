iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,758,776 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01.

