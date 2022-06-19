iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

