iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Raised by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after buying an additional 321,827 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,922,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,823,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after buying an additional 89,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.64. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

