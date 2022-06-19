iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Reduced by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $221.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

