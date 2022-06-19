iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

