iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

