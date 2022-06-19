iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $161,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.