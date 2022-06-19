iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $161,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.