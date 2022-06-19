iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hefren Tillotson Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,121 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IVW stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

