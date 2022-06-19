iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 208.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

