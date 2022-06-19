iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.