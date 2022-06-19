J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM opened at $122.22 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

