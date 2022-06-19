JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 1,798 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Amphenol by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

APH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. 3,797,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.