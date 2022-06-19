JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 953 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.