JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 1.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 81.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,510,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,781. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

